Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $2.11 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $110,661.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

