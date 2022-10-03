Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $64,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,808.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,943. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.11. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 46.35%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.58%.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.