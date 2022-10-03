Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $35.17

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.17, but opened at $37.00. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $37.75, with a volume of 4,421 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.38.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

