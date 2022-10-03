NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a current ratio of 85.86.

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

