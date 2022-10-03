NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01, a quick ratio of 85.46 and a current ratio of 85.86.
NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Emerging Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.