Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $25,137.77 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005156 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00791352 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

