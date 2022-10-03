Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NTRA stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $60,863.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,939 shares in the company, valued at $85,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $606,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 66.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

