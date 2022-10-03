National Bankshares Cuts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$24.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.91.

PSK opened at C$17.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$12.75 and a 52-week high of C$20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.09 per share, with a total value of C$126,648.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

