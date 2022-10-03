National Bankshares Raises New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$1.40

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NGD. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock traded up C$0.15 on Monday, hitting C$1.38. 1,119,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,914. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.49. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,084,348 shares in the company, valued at C$1,116,878.44. In related news, Director Renaud Adams acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$48,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,084,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,116,878.44. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$675,194.52. Insiders have bought a total of 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560 over the last quarter.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

