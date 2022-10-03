National Bankshares Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$8.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TVE. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

