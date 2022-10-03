Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Neptune Orient Lines Stock Down 10.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68.
About Neptune Orient Lines
Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Orient Lines (NPTOY)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Orient Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Orient Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.