Neumark (NEU) Trading Up 99.5% This Week

Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Neumark has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the US dollar. One Neumark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neumark

Neumark was first traded on November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 63,749,532 coins. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org.

Neumark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neufund is a fundraising platform for startups and existing businesses. Startups/existing businesses will be able to present their projects in the platform for which they want to receive a venture capital. When accepted in the platform, an ETO (Equity Token Offering) takes place and users can decide either to invest in it or not.Neumark is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It will allow users to invest in the listed companies in the platform and benefit as shareholders. Furthermore, it gives users rights to platform fees (for example, the fee charged to the companies for the ETO) and rights to participate in the platform portfolio.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

