Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Down to $2.34

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.27. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 1,195 shares traded.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

