Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $13.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

