NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

NXRT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.23. 265,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 36,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

