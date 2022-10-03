Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Short Interest Up 13.9% in September

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 5,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Nextdoor Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE KIND traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 2.70. 2,058,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.27. Nextdoor has a twelve month low of 2.47 and a twelve month high of 18.59.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIND shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.32 per share, with a total value of 1,660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,869,014 shares in the company, valued at 32,765,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,765,000 shares of company stock worth $17,939,150 over the last 90 days. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nextdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.