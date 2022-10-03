Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Down 4.3%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 2.67 and last traded at 2.67. 62,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,332,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is 3.79.

Insider Transactions at Nextdoor

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 56.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately 34,913,657.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 2.91 per share, with a total value of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 3.39 per share, for a total transaction of 1,356,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,299,014 shares in the company, valued at 34,913,657.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150 in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,152,000. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,121,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 175,231 shares during the period. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

Featured Stories

