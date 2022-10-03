NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.71

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 1173788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of C$427.00 million and a P/E ratio of -35.35.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

