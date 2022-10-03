NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.
Several research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NiSource Trading Down 3.0 %
NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NiSource (NI)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.