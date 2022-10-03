NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. NiSource has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

