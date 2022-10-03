Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stake Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Novanta makes up approximately 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $172,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $3.73 on Monday, hitting $119.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,630. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

