Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 88 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.09.

NYSE NVS opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 200.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

