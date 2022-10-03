Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $231.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

