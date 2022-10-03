Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,453 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.