Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.46

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 5717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.

Get Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 37.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.