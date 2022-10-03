Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.46

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 5717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.493 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
