O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in O2Micro International by 144.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

