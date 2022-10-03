Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Up 37.5%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) shares were up 37.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 338,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 131,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

