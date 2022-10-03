Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 660,298 shares.The stock last traded at $26.61 and had previously closed at $26.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.00 million. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

