Orica (ORI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $15,465.30

Orica (ORI) traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Orica has a market capitalization of $15,465.30 and $104,149.00 worth of Orica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orica has traded 87.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orica coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.94 or 1.00045493 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052914 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Orica Coin Profile

Orica (ORI) is a coin. Orica’s total supply is 83,999,900 coins. Orica’s official Twitter account is @origami_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orica

According to CryptoCompare, “Origami Network is a decentralized marketplace platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Origami Team aims to mitigate the transactions costs and several problems related to the online marketplace development and maintenance. In order to mitigate the problems previously mentioned the platform will feature escrow contracts for secure payments, third-party dispute resolution, and low transaction costs. Origami token (ORI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

