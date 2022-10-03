Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 130,244 shares.The stock last traded at $3.38 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 254,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Orla Mining by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Orla Mining by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

