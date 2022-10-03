Ovata Capital Management Ltd Has $156,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

