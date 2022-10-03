Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 10.8% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Owl Rock Capital worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 875,252 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,230,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 214,761 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 529,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,508,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 416,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

