PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Position Raised by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in PACCAR by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 1.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $83.69 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insider Activity

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.