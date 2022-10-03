Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$23.00. Approximately 585,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 511,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

About Pan American Silver

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.