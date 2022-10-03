Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.17 and last traded at C$23.00. Approximately 585,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 511,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.96.
PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.72.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
