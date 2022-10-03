Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Pathward Financial news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,916.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $243,103 and sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.32. 6,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,184. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $968.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $126.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

