Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.37. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 17,312 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $622.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,666 shares of company stock worth $1,645,239. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

