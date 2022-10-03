Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 620 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,965 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $132.01. 148,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $358.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.