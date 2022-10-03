Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,471.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $137.97. 69,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

