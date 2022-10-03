Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,357 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 579,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,161,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 452.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 156,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,025 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 336,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.6 %

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Shares of GPK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,013. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

