Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 274.4% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,786,925 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97.

