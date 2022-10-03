Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 246,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 218,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after buying an additional 1,150,178 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 119,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. 83,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 70.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

