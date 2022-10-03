Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 327 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 316.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.