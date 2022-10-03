Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $199.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,894. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $194.73 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.79. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

