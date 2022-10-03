Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,504. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $158.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

