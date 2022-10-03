Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 29,453 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,453 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.3% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,431,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,113,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.33. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,712. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.35. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $89.34 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

