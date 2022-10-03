Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,258 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 4.4 %

Prologis stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.11. The company had a trading volume of 95,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.56 and its 200-day moving average is $133.17. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

