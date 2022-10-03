Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.59. 36,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.02. The firm has a market cap of $305.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.