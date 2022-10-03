Patton Fund Management Inc. Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 27,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,298. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

