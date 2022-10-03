Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,194 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

NYSE MRO traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $24.64. 262,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,299,330. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

