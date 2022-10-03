Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in NRG Energy by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 61,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 745,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 33.75%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.