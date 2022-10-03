Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,180 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,747. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global raised NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

