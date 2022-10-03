Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 7,881 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,881 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.99. 13,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,714. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

